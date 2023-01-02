Fire crews were called at 1.07pm today (Monday January 2) to reports of a fire at a property in Challoner Road, in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade has confirmed the fire started in the kitchen of the property, but the cause of the blaze is currently believed to be unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire brigade spokesman said: “Two appliances were sent from Hartlepool Fire station and firefighters used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. A ventilation fan was also used to disperse the smoke.”

There are no reports of any casualties, but people are advised to “avoid the area” while fire crews “dampen the property down”.

Advertisement Hide Ad