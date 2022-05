Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in Chelker Close at 5.08pm.

A statement from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Three fire engines attended from Billingham and Hartlepool.

"A double detached garage and contents were 100 per cent damaged by heat and three jets needed to be used used to extinguish the fire.

"Investigations will be carried out as per out usual procedure to identify the cause of the fire.”

Fire crews were stood down at 7.09pm.