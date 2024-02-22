News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Firefighters from across Teesside battle blaze at former Hartlepool care home

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire at one of Hartlepool’s former care homes.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 17:10 GMT
Fire brigades arrived at the scene of a large fire at a former care home on the corner of Cleveland Road and West View Road, in Hartlepool, at around 3pm on Thursday, February 22.

Five fire crews arrived at the scene from Hartlepool, Stockton, Redcar and Billingham.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: "Please avoid the area if you can.

"If you are in close proximity, we would advise residents and local businesses to keep all doors and windows closed.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called just after 3pm to a property fire on Cleveland Road, Hartlepool.

"We have dispatched two resources from our Hazardous Area Response Team who are at the scene to be available on standby if required.”

Cleveland Police are also at the scene and have been approached for comment.

We will have further updates in due course.

