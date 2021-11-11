Firefighters offer 'casualty care' after Hartlepool road collision

Firefighters offered “casualty care” until the arrival of North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) support following the incident in Throston Grange Lane, Hartlepool, near its junction with Anglesey Grove, at around midday on Thursday.

Two crews from Hartlepool Fire Station were called out and remained at the scene until just before 12.50pm to make the scene safe for other users.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said on Thursday afternoon: “We were called at 12.00 today to attend a road traffic collision on the junction of Anglesey Grove, Throston Grange Lane, Hartlepool, involving a care and a motorbike.

The apparent aftermath of a road traffic collision at the junction of Throston Grange Lane and Anglesey Grove, Hartlepool, on November 11.

"Two fire engines attended from Hartlepool and Thornaby Fire Stations and we provided casualty care until the arrival of NEAS and made the scene safe.

The condition of any casualties is unknown and NEAS has been contacted for comment.

