Firefighters raise more than £25,000 in memory of Hartlepool colleague Stu Crebbin
Stu, from Hartlepool, died in March 2021 aged 46 after a 12-month battle with cancer.
Since his death, a group of Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service colleagues have been taking part in a number of events in what has been coined Stu’s Phoenix Challenge.
In 2020, Stu took part in the Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse with his team and, despite having intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions in the lead-up, completed most of the challenge.
This year, his former team retraced the steps of the original route walked by Stu, completing the 38-mile route in 19 hours.
Firefighter Spencer Jones said: “In line with Stu’s vision of fundraising inclusivity, the Phoenix Challenge continually adapts.
“The next event this year is a church tower abseil and full details will follow soon.”
