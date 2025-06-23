Firefighters raise more than £25,000 in memory of Hartlepool colleague Stu Crebbin

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A determined team of firefighters have completed their sixth fundraising challenge in memory of former colleague Stu Crebbin.

Stu, from Hartlepool, died in March 2021 aged 46 after a 12-month battle with cancer.

Since his death, a group of Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service colleagues have been taking part in a number of events in what has been coined Stu’s Phoenix Challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2020, Stu took part in the Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse with his team and, despite having intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions in the lead-up, completed most of the challenge.

The 2025 Phoenix Challenge team are pictured at the top of Pen Y Fan as part of the Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse.placeholder image
The 2025 Phoenix Challenge team are pictured at the top of Pen Y Fan as part of the Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse.

This year, his former team retraced the steps of the original route walked by Stu, completing the 38-mile route in 19 hours.

Firefighter Spencer Jones said: “In line with Stu’s vision of fundraising inclusivity, the Phoenix Challenge continually adapts.

“The next event this year is a church tower abseil and full details will follow soon.”

Related topics:HartlepoolHereford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice