A determined team of firefighters have completed their sixth fundraising challenge in memory of former colleague Stu Crebbin.

Stu, from Hartlepool, died in March 2021 aged 46 after a 12-month battle with cancer.

Since his death, a group of Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service colleagues have been taking part in a number of events in what has been coined Stu’s Phoenix Challenge.

In 2020, Stu took part in the Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse with his team and, despite having intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions in the lead-up, completed most of the challenge.

The 2025 Phoenix Challenge team are pictured at the top of Pen Y Fan as part of the Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse.

This year, his former team retraced the steps of the original route walked by Stu, completing the 38-mile route in 19 hours.

Firefighter Spencer Jones said: “In line with Stu’s vision of fundraising inclusivity, the Phoenix Challenge continually adapts.

“The next event this year is a church tower abseil and full details will follow soon.”