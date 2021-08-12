Firefighters remember Hartlepool colleague as they climb more than 3,000 metres in a day

Hereford firefighter Spence Jones led 32 HWFRS colleagues to complete the challenge in Stu's memory on Saturday, August 7.

Stu Crebbin died in March at the age of 46 after losing a battle with cancer.

Now Hereford firefighter Spence Jones has led 32 Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue (HWFRS) colleagues, joined by Stu’s sister, Sam Crebbin, to complete The Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse (West to East) in honour of Stu’s memory .

Last year Stu was part of the team which undertook The Brecon Beacons 10 Peaks Traverse (East to West), raising £11,384 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

The challenge involved climbing the 10 highest peaks within the Brecon Beacons National park, around 42 miles of mountain terrain with 3,100 metres of ascent.

Spence said: “The conditions were pretty severe at times with torrential rain and gales meaning that everyone wore waterproofs all day.

"However all 33 participants who set off at 5am completed the event at around 11.30pm, an incredible achievement.

“It was a fantastic effort all round and I’d like to thank everyone who took part, not least the essential logistical support team.”

Although Stu had left town and worked for HWFRS, he still visited Hartlepool regularly to see relatives.

So far Stu’s Phoenix Challenge has raised £5,100 for the Fire Fighters Charity and the fundraising efforts continue.

Spence has said that six car washes have been arranged in the next five weeks, with five taking place in Herefordshire & Worcestershire and another one in Hartlepool.

Stu's sister, Sam Crebbin (right) with Spence Jones (left) at the top of Pen y Fan.

He added: “Stu’s memory will live on long into the future with annual Phoenix Challenges. The planning for next year’s event has already started.

“Stu was dedicated to raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity and the outpouring following his death from fire and rescue services and colleagues across the country was overwhelming.

“He made his mark, genuinely cared for people and stood up for what he believed so it’s only right for us to keep that legacy going.

“We’re still taking sealed bids over £5,000 for blacksmith Steven Cooper’s incredible 1.8m phoenix. Anyone interested can contact me at [email protected]”

You can donate by visiting Just Giving and searching for Stu’s Phoenix Challenge.

