Firefighters rescue casualty from car in one of two Hartlepool crashes within hours

The first incident involved two vehicles on the A179 Hart Bypass, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, at around 9.30am on Thursday, June 23.

Two Hartlepool Fire Station crews were at the scene until 11.39am and Cleveland Fire Brigade later said: “Fire brigade removed the roof from a car and extricated one casualty.

"Further walking wounded involved and treated by ambulance at scene.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to two Hartlepool crashes within a matter of hours.

Meanwhile, a crew from Hartlepool and a second from Billingham were called to another collision involving two vehicles on the A689 westbound, at Greatham, at 1.18pm on Thursday.

The brigade said: “Fire brigade assisted with two casualties, one of which was transported to hospital by ambulance, and made the scene safe.”