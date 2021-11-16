Firefighters still at scene of Hartlepool fire nearly 18 hours after blaze began
Firefighters have been dealing with a barn fire in the Hart area since Monday evening.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident in Butts Lane in Hartlepool just before 6.30pm on Monday, November 15.
The fire service sent three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool to deal with a barn fire “containing hay and straw”.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade has said that the fire is still ongoing and one fire appliance remains on the scene “on protective stand by”.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident on 15/11/2021 at 18:23 to attend a property fire at Butts Lane in Hartlepool.
"We sent three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool. Incident is ongoing and now reduced to one fire appliance on protective stand by.
"The cause is still being investigated as per our usual procedure for all incidents.”