Firefighters still at scene of Hartlepool fire nearly 24 hours after blaze began
A barn fire occupied firefighters across two days.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident in Butts Lane, in Hart, just before 6.30pm on Monday, November 15, and were still there at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.
The fire service sent three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool to deal with a barn fire “containing hay and straw”.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade said on Tuesday afternoon that the fire was still ongoing and that one fire appliance remained on the scene “on protective stand by”.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said in statement earlier on Tuesday: “We were called to an incident on 15/11/2021 at 18:23 to attend a property fire at Butts Lane in Hartlepool.
"We sent three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool. Incident is ongoing and now reduced to one fire appliance on protective stand by.
"The cause is still being investigated as per our usual procedure for all incidents.”