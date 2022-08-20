Firefighters tackle 3am cooker fire at Hartlepool house

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two crews from Hartlepool Fire Station were called to a property in Freemantle Grove, Hartlepool, at 3.07am after a cooker apparently caught fire.

The cooker was completely destroyed with the kitchen as a whole suffering a mixture of fire, heat and smoke damage.

The remainder of the ground and first floor were also extensively damaged by smoke.

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended a house fire in Hartlepool in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brigade remained at the scene until 4.35am.