Firefighters tackle 3am cooker fire at Hartlepool house

Firefighter spent nearly an hour and a half tackling a house fire in this morning.

By Gavin Ledwith
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 4:21 pm

Two crews from Hartlepool Fire Station were called to a property in Freemantle Grove, Hartlepool, at 3.07am after a cooker apparently caught fire.

The cooker was completely destroyed with the kitchen as a whole suffering a mixture of fire, heat and smoke damage.

The remainder of the ground and first floor were also extensively damaged by smoke.

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended a house fire in Hartlepool in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The brigade remained at the scene until 4.35am.

There are no reports of any casualties.

