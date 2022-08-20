Firefighters tackle 3am cooker fire at Hartlepool house
Firefighter spent nearly an hour and a half tackling a house fire in this morning.
Two crews from Hartlepool Fire Station were called to a property in Freemantle Grove, Hartlepool, at 3.07am after a cooker apparently caught fire.
The cooker was completely destroyed with the kitchen as a whole suffering a mixture of fire, heat and smoke damage.
The remainder of the ground and first floor were also extensively damaged by smoke.
The brigade remained at the scene until 4.35am.
There are no reports of any casualties.