Firefighters tackle Hartlepool blaze after flames spread from caravan to house

Firefighters spent nearly an hour tackling a blaze after flames from a caravan spread to a nearby house.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent two engines to the incident in Rugby Street, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, April 29, at 1.04am.

The service said the caravan fire on the road “spread to a house”.

The caravan was 90% destroyed by the blaze with the house suffering fire damage to its guttering and windows.

Firefighters were called to Rugby Street, in Hartlepool, after a caravan caught fire.Firefighters were called to Rugby Street, in Hartlepool, after a caravan caught fire.
The crews returned to Hartlepool Fire Station at 2.03am.

Details of the cause have still to be released.

