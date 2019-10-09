Fireworks display in Seaton Carew to celebrate Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969

Fireworks explode in the night sky over Seaton Carew during last year's event.

The theme of this year’s display is space exploration, celebrating 50 years since people first landed on the moon.

The free event will kick off from 4pm at the Clock Tower on the seafront with a funfair, followed by a fantastic line-up of musical performances from 5pm hosted by BBC Tees. The fireworks display itself will start at 6.30pm with the countdown from the Apollo 11 take-off.

As in previous years, The Front at Seaton Carew, between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions, will be closed to traffic from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. After the display, vehicles will be prevented from turning into Station Lane from the Front to ease congestion.

To help make the event more accessible, the Council will again be providing a free park and ride service to and from the event.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The Apollo 11 moon landing by Neil Armstrong and his team was one of the greatest milestones in our history, truly a ‘giant leap for mankind’.

“We’ll be remembering that epic achievement and celebrating the wonder and mystery of space with a sparkling fireworks display and some fun-packed musical entertainment for all the family, and it’s all free!”

Ahead of the festivities, Simon Bandy, managing director at Health Plus has offered his tips on keeping pets safe and relaxed this Guy Fawkes night.

“If you know your pet suffers from anxiety there are many things you can start planning and putting into place for when firework season begins. If you haven’t done so already it is a good idea to get your pet microchipped, or if they already are, check your contact details are up to date. Another thing you could try is Pet Vit’s range of calming formulas, for cats and small and large dogs, which soothe emotions during periods of high anxiety or fear.” said Simon.