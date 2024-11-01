Fireworks yobs result in dispersal order put in place in Hartlepool’s Bishop Cuthbert

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:17 BST
A dispersal order has been put in place on a Hartlepool housing estate following reports of large numbers of youths gathering and throwing fireworks.

The dispersal order was put in place on the evening of Thursday, October 31, and will be in place until Saturday, November 2, in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town.

This order gives police the powers to move on those believed to be involved in antisocial behaviour from the designated area immediately.

Should they return to the location within the 48 hours, they could be arrested.

Anyone wishing to report antisocial behaviour can do so via 101 or report online at https://www.cleveland.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/.

