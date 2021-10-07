In the aftermath of his death, Danny’s family joined forces with David Cairns and Graeme Smith with the initial aim of fundraising enough money to have three defibrillators installed in the Bishop Cuthbert area where Danny lived.

The fundraising took off, prompting them to form the DS43 Community Defibrillators group which consists of Danny’s parents Bill and Pam, community first responders David and Graeme and Kelly Cairns, who has been liaising with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam and Bill Shurmer with the recently installed Defibrillator at theThe Tall Ships pub.

Their aim is to place as many defibrillators as possible across Hartlepool – with the first two now live at Hartfields Retirement Village and the Tall Ships pub in Bishop Cuthbert.

Danny’s mum, Pam Shurmer, has described the milestone as “bittersweet”, especially given that it has all happened in such a short space of time.

She said: “All of this has happened in less than four months, so many donations have come from Danny’s friends, family, colleagues and people who have been touched by his story.

“It’s somewhat bittersweet for us but to reach our first milestone in having two active defibrillators but it makes us feel proud of our son for how much he was loved by so many people.

Sarah Welsh manager at The Tall Ships (2nd left) with Bill and Pam Shurmer and David Cairnes (right), a founder member DS43 Community Defibrillators Group.

“These defibrillators will stand as a lasting memorial while having a real purpose to help others, we know Danny would have wanted this for his much loved hometown of Hartlepool."

On the back of the two defibrillators going live, one was deployed by the NEAS within less than four days on Tuesday, October 5.

A further two sites have been agreed with Hartlepool Borough Council and another six units are ready to be placed into the community once more suitable sites are identified.

Pam added that the group will continue to maintain the defibrillators and replace whatever parts are needed should they be deployed.

She commented: “When a cardiac arrest happens the chances of survival are reduced for every minute CPR and a defibrillator are not used however the emergency services will only send someone to retrieve one if they are within 500m of the nearest one.

"Community public access defibrillators save lives however to use a defibrillator there needs to be access to one and Hartlepool, like everywhere else, doesn’t have enough.

"By increasing the number of public access defibrillators we aim is to give as many people the best possible chance of survival should they go into cardiac arrest.

"However, they all need a guardian to ensure they remain in good working order, funds need to be set aside for maintenance such as battery replacement and our group is aiming to do that.”

A further two sites have been agreed with Hartlepool Borough Council and another six units are ready to be placed into the community once more suitable sites are identified.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.