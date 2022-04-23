First Hartlepool Girls’ Brigade celebrates 100 years since launching on the Headland

It brought together both current and former members, giving them a chance to meet one another and reflect on the changes over the years.

New leader Erin Blackett was also commissioned during the event.

Captain Angi Simmonds, who has been a member since she was just four, has said the celebration was emotional.

Erin Blackett getting commissioned as group leader.

“It was a really nice event to include the former members that had been around,” said Angi.

“We had a really good service, where the girls talked about each captain. There has been five over the years.

"I did do a little talk at the front of church and my voice went a couple of times."

The brigade was formed back in 1922 on the Headland by Dr Morrison, who had formed the Boys Brigade and felt that there needed to be somewhere for the sisters of the boys.

From left to right: Ana Bates, Angi Simmonds, Erin Blackett and Anna Odell.

It started holding annual camps at Castle Howard in 1923.

The first captain was Miss Coxon aided by Bella Shepherd. She remained captain until 1941 when she was succeeded by Miss Dorothy Tate.

Angi called it a “family affair” as her daughter, Kym Simmonds, 22, was also a member until recently, and Angi’s mum, Anna Bates, 73, had been a captain from 1996 until 2015.

She said: "I’ve been a member since I was four. My daughter came through brigade as well. It’s definitely a family affair.”

Angi, 49, added: "I just feel so proud. It is really humbling that I am part of something that started on the Headland a hundred years ago and it’s still going strong and hopefully it will continue for another hundred years.

"We have girls that have been in brigade themselves that are now bringing their children and that’s just brilliant to see.

"We just love to see them grow.”

Twenty-three children are currently on roll, with weekly meetings held at the Borough Hall.

The girls are separated into sections completing badge work and evolve over the years from explorers to juniors, seniors and brigaders.

