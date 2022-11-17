The refurbishment took around six months.

The swimming pool at High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, is set to welcome users once again after getting a revamp.

The changing rooms have been replaced by floor to ceiling cubicles to allow for extra privacy and the shower facilities have also been modernised.

The refurbishment, which took six months, was completed at the end of October and pupils have already started using the swimming pool.

The pool will open doors to the community soon.

Alan Tebbett, Tunstall Active manager, has said the modernised facilities have already had positive feedback.

"It’s gone down really well. Everyone’s given a lot of good feedback," said Mr Tebbett.

He added: "It’s great to have them redeveloped. It’s much needed. It’s great to offer it to the public. There aren’t many pools in the town now. It’s another facility that’s available for public use.”

The official opening date for the general public is expected to be confirmed on High Tunstall’s Facebook page soon.

Ben Holden, who is sport sciences faculty leader at the college, said the pool will help people in the area enjoy the benefits of swimming.

"We’re really excited and fortunate here to support the great need in a coastal town to have swimming at the heart of what we do here in High Tunstall,” Mr Holden said.

"The skills developed in the swimming pool are invaluable, they’re life skills, especially being in a coastal time and the importance of being able to save your own life and save somebody else’s life.

"But also the benefits from a health and wellbeing perspective, that swimming can bring and then also, High Tunstall is at the heart of the local community and as part of that we want people in the local area to enjoy the benefits of swimming here at High Tunstall."

It comes as plans for a new leisure centre at The Waterfront were approved in July. The multi-million pound premises, adjacent to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, are set to replace Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road and will include an eight-lane main pool and a four-lane learner pool with movable floor among other features.