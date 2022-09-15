Ayleigh Robinson, 25, is doing her first skydive at 15,000 feet on Saturday, September 17, at The Airfield, in Shotton Colliery, to raise money for the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity.

This charity aims to improve people’s quality of life through medical education, enhancing their health and wellbeing and fundraising.

Ayleigh said: “I’m really anxious and nervous but know it’s for a good cause.”

Ayleigh Robinson, 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: "They are really trying to get out there and make a name for themselves but being a charity, it is so hard when you are reliant on donations and fundraising all the time.”

Ayleigh qualified as a first responder in March 2021 and has been a first-aider since she was 18.

She is now training to be a paramedic and wants to help a charity that does so much for her own town.