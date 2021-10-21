Fishing boat rescued by Hartlepool RNLI and Royal Navy

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 4.32pm on Wednesday, October 20, after the 11-metre boat with three people on board suffered mechanical failure two miles off the Blackhall coast.

The boat had already been taken under tow by Royal Navy patrol and training vessel HMS Explorer and was handed over to the care of the RNLI’s Betty Huntbatch all-weather lifeboat just after 4.50pm.

The fishing vessel was towed to Hartlepool Marina where a team from Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue were waiting to assist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The casualty vessel between Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' and Royal Navy boat 'HMS Explorer'.

Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic and second coxswain Garry Waugh said "It was a bit different working alongside the Royal Navy with the casualty vessel.

"But it was good to see the vessel and its crew returned safely to a berth at the Hartlepool Marina and thanks again to the Royal Navy crew for their assistance."

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.