Fishing boat rescued by Hartlepool RNLI and Royal Navy
Lifeboat volunteers received unexpected assistance when they were called out to help a stricken fishing boat.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 4.32pm on Wednesday, October 20, after the 11-metre boat with three people on board suffered mechanical failure two miles off the Blackhall coast.
The boat had already been taken under tow by Royal Navy patrol and training vessel HMS Explorer and was handed over to the care of the RNLI’s Betty Huntbatch all-weather lifeboat just after 4.50pm.
The fishing vessel was towed to Hartlepool Marina where a team from Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue were waiting to assist.
Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic and second coxswain Garry Waugh said "It was a bit different working alongside the Royal Navy with the casualty vessel.
"But it was good to see the vessel and its crew returned safely to a berth at the Hartlepool Marina and thanks again to the Royal Navy crew for their assistance."