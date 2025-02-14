This large detached family home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.This large detached family home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Five-bed Hartlepool home goes on the market in prime Bishop Cuthbert area

By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
This detached home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and double garage.

This property, in Tulip Court, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £499,95 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

1. Tulip Close, Bishop Cuthbert

This detached home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Photo: Collier Estates

The entrance hall serves as a central hub, allowing for access to all ground-floor spaces. There is also a guest washroom to the right of the hall.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall serves as a central hub, allowing for access to all ground-floor spaces. There is also a guest washroom to the right of the hall. Photo: Collier Estates

This room has a stunning inglenook fireplace which has a central log burning stove and oak beam above. There is a large window to the front of this room and French doors that lead out into the back garden.

3. Living room

This room has a stunning inglenook fireplace which has a central log burning stove and oak beam above. There is a large window to the front of this room and French doors that lead out into the back garden. Photo: Collier Estates

This modern kitchen is arranged in a U shape and has a built-in breakfast bar. The kitchen also leads out into a dining area and snug, and has French doors that lead our into a rear patio area.

4. Kitchen

This modern kitchen is arranged in a U shape and has a built-in breakfast bar. The kitchen also leads out into a dining area and snug, and has French doors that lead our into a rear patio area. Photo: Collier Estates

