This property, in Tulip Court, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £499,95 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Tulip Close, Bishop Cuthbert
This detached home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Photo: Collier Estates
2. Entrance hall
The entrance hall serves as a central hub, allowing for access to all ground-floor spaces. There is also a guest washroom to the right of the hall. Photo: Collier Estates
3. Living room
This room has a stunning inglenook fireplace which has a central log burning stove and oak beam above. There is a large window to the front of this room and French doors that lead out into the back garden. Photo: Collier Estates
4. Kitchen
This modern kitchen is arranged in a U shape and has a built-in breakfast bar. The kitchen also leads out into a dining area and snug, and has French doors that lead our into a rear patio area. Photo: Collier Estates
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.