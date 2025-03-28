This five-bed Hartlepool home is just a stone's throw away from the sea.This five-bed Hartlepool home is just a stone's throw away from the sea.
This five-bed Hartlepool home is just a stone's throw away from the sea.

Five-bed Hartlepool home with grand entrance hall and indoor bar goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST
This semi-detached Hartlepool home has five double bedrooms, two bathrooms and an indoor bar.

This stunning home, in Henry Smiths Terrace, on the Headland, is currently on the market for £350,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.

This semi-detached Hartlepool home has three grand reception rooms and five double bedrooms.

1. Henry Smiths Terrace, Headland

This semi-detached Hartlepool home has three grand reception rooms and five double bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove

This grand entrance hall has beautiful mosaic tiled flooring and spindle stairs leading to the first floor.

2. Entrance hall

This grand entrance hall has beautiful mosaic tiled flooring and spindle stairs leading to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove

This large sitting room has a beautiful bay window to the front and a period feature fireplace with a multi-fuel burning stove.

3. Sitting room

This large sitting room has a beautiful bay window to the front and a period feature fireplace with a multi-fuel burning stove. Photo: Rightmove

This home has two large and spacious reception rooms on the ground floor. This beautifully-designed lounge has a period style feature fireplace with tiled hearth and an open coal grate fire.

4. Lounge

This home has two large and spacious reception rooms on the ground floor. This beautifully-designed lounge has a period style feature fireplace with tiled hearth and an open coal grate fire. Photo: Rightmove

