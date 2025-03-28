This stunning home, in Henry Smiths Terrace, on the Headland, is currently on the market for £350,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.
1. Henry Smiths Terrace, Headland
This semi-detached Hartlepool home has three grand reception rooms and five double bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This grand entrance hall has beautiful mosaic tiled flooring and spindle stairs leading to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove
3. Sitting room
This large sitting room has a beautiful bay window to the front and a period feature fireplace with a multi-fuel burning stove. Photo: Rightmove
4. Lounge
This home has two large and spacious reception rooms on the ground floor. This beautifully-designed lounge has a period style feature fireplace with tiled hearth and an open coal grate fire. Photo: Rightmove
