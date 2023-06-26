News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Five people rescued after boat loses engine near Middleton Pier in Hartlepool

Five people were saved after their boat got into difficulty alongside Middleton Pier.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 3.22pm on Sunday, June 25, by Humber Coastguard to assist the 4-metre vessel which had lost its engine.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 3.42pm and was alongside the vessel within a couple of minutes where a crew member was placed aboard and secured a tow line.




The vessel was then towed to Kafiga Landings, at the Headland, where they were met by the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel opposite Middleton Pier./Photo: RNLI/Tom CollinsHartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel opposite Middleton Pier./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel opposite Middleton Pier./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Horney said: "It’s essential that boat owners wear lifejackets and carry a VHF radio.

“Luckily our inshore lifeboat was on scene quickly and towed the boat away before the boat was swamped or hit the pier.”

Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: "Good teamwork from my crew in difficult conditions brought the incident to a satisfactory and safe conclusion.”




The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse at 4.05pm.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat on its way to deal with the casualty vessel opposite Middleton Pier./Photo: RNLI/Tom CollinsHartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat on its way to deal with the casualty vessel opposite Middleton Pier./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat on its way to deal with the casualty vessel opposite Middleton Pier./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
