Five people rescued after boat loses engine near Middleton Pier in Hartlepool

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 3.22pm on Sunday, June 25, by Humber Coastguard to assist the 4-metre vessel which had lost its engine.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 3.42pm and was alongside the vessel within a couple of minutes where a crew member was placed aboard and secured a tow line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vessel was then towed to Kafiga Landings, at the Headland, where they were met by the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat with the casualty vessel opposite Middleton Pier./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Horney said: "It’s essential that boat owners wear lifejackets and carry a VHF radio.

“Luckily our inshore lifeboat was on scene quickly and towed the boat away before the boat was swamped or hit the pier.”

Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: "Good teamwork from my crew in difficult conditions brought the incident to a satisfactory and safe conclusion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse at 4.05pm.