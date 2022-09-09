Flags lowered as Hartlepool pays tribute to the Queen who 'got things done'
Flags have been lowered at Hartlepool Civic Centre as the town continues to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen following her death at the age of 96.
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, after serving 70 years on the throne.
Peter Wilson, 74, and wife Christine Wilson, 70, of Greatham, were among people in Hartlepool town centre on Friday who were shocked and saddened by her death.
Former supermarket worker Christine said: “It’s just terrible. We are so shocked. She was up and about the day before.”
Peter and Christine are Royalists and are confident King Charles III will do their country proud.
Peter said: “He’s my age. He’s an old boy.”
He added: “He will do a good job, he’s been brought up well.”
Seventy-three-year-old Sandra Malcolmson spoke about the struggles the Queen has faced over the past year after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
She said: "When the Duke of Edinburgh died and I saw her on her own I thought, what a solitary person she looks.”
Sandra also reminisced about the Queen’s strengths across her 70-year reign, adding: "She was the backbone of England. She got things done.”
She continued: "She ruled brilliantly.”
One man from Hartlepool, James Plant, laid some flowers down on the war memorial in Victory Square in memory of the Queen.
He said: “Being from Northern Ireland, I’m a Royalist. Where I come from, we respect the Queen. It’s God save the Queen where I’m from.”
The Mail also spoke with 36-year-old Kirby Waddington, from the Hart Lane area of town, she said: “It’s sad. What she’s done for her country, being the Queen for that long, but now she’s in peace with her husband.”
She added: “It’s going to be different with Charles on the throne but we will see what comes.”
The Royal Family has now entered a period of mourning which will last 10 days.
Official engagements will be cancelled, union flags will be flown at half mast and many sporting and comedy events will be cancelled.
A state funeral for the Queen is expected within the next two weeks.