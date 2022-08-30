Flash sale slashes cost of Hartlepool rail tickets to just £1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday, September 6, and Thursday, October 20.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 30, from 10am.

Northern’s services from Hartlepool, Seaton Carew, Billingham and Horden stations go to Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlebrough.

A Northern rail train.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks, getting people through until the start of the October half term.

“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle, a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District.

"These fares will get you where you want to be for less.

“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis. So those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are only available online.

The £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day – with between 5-10% of service capacity up for grabs at the “flash sale” rate.

Some peak time services are excluded as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events across the region.