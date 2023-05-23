According to Hartlepool Borough Council, by the end of 2022, the number of fly-tipping reports across the town was at a five-year low with only 1,579 reported cases, in comparison to 2020 when it was at its peak with 3,012 reports.

Since 2021, when 2,329 reports were made, the town has seen a 32.2% decrease after the council decided to crack down on the issue.

The council has already began to block access to fly-tipping hot spots, installed CCTV cameras in key locations and established an environmental enforcement team that specifically targets environmental crime.

Fly-tipping at the rear of West View Road near the railway line and embankment.

Under new powers, the council can also check waste carriers’ documentation, which could previously only be done by the Environment Agency.

It comes as Hartlepool is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors during the Tall Ships Races in July.

Kieran Bostock, the council’s assistant director for place management, said: “We are delighted to see that rates of fly-tipping are falling significantly and this is reflective of the good work we are doing alongside our residents.

"We are mindful there is always more to do and along with our partners, we will continue to work hard to bring down fly-tipping still further, as no levels are acceptable.”

According to Mr Bostock, the council has also taken on board feedback regarding the Household Waste Recycling Centre, in Burn Road, and has made the booking process easier for residents.

Mr Bostock said: “It is a misconception that the booking system is to blame for fly-tipping and this reduction in tipping alongside the changes we have made demonstrates this.

"We have space for over 400 vehicles a day through the site now which is far more than the actual demand and the majority of the time same day slots are always available.

"We have also increased the capacity of our bulky waste service to assist those residents who are unable to transport large items.”

Anyone who is prosecuted for fly-tipping in England could receive a fine of up to £50,000 and five years in prison.