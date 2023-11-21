Spirits soared at a Hartlepool care home after birds of prey paid a visit to residents as part of an animal therapy initiative to boost resident well-being and combat loneliness.

Residents at Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, were visited by birds of prey from Yorkshire-based Owl Adventures, Falconry and Mobile Zoo.

Residents learned a range of facts about the birds and were given the chance to hold them, including a barn owl, Eurasian eagle owl, and a Harris hawk.

Senior carer Julie Bartosiak said: “You could see on the residents’ faces how amazed they were. We were really lucky to witness these beautiful animals.”

Queens Meadow Care Home resident, Jean Rowley, 89, holds a barn owl from Yorkshire-based Owl Adventures.

Christine Holroyd, 71, added: “I have always loved owls and I have never seen one in person.”