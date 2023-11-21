Flying visit from owls lift Hartlepool care home residents’ spirits
Residents at Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, were visited by birds of prey from Yorkshire-based Owl Adventures, Falconry and Mobile Zoo.
Residents learned a range of facts about the birds and were given the chance to hold them, including a barn owl, Eurasian eagle owl, and a Harris hawk.
Senior carer Julie Bartosiak said: “You could see on the residents’ faces how amazed they were. We were really lucky to witness these beautiful animals.”
Christine Holroyd, 71, added: “I have always loved owls and I have never seen one in person.”
Care home manager Rachael Smith said: “The residents thoroughly enjoyed the visit from Owl Adventures and we’d like to thank them for taking the time to come and see us.”