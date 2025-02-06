One of Hartlepool’s rising sports leaders has been honoured by football’s Premier League as part of a national sports programme.

Bianca Owens, 28, has been named as a Premier League Community Captain in recognition of her commitment and contribution to football and her local community.

Through her role at Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, she has made a positive impact across the town, helping address the needs of adults and children’s mental and physical health.

Bianca, from Norton, has been hosting sports sessions at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, in Callander Road, Hartlepool, every Tuesday as part of her role, and on Tuesday, February 4, officially became a Premier League Community Captain.

On the day, she was greeted by Hartlepool United forward player Joe Grey and had the opportunity alongside excited pupils to see the Premier League trophy up close.

She said: “I am honoured to have been chosen as the Community Captain for Hartlepool United.

"The work that the football club foundations do within their local communities is so important for the physical and mental wellbeing of so many people, and the support provided by the Premier League to enable this great work is vital.

"I will continue to work hard to provide opportunities for those living in and around Hartlepool to live happier and healthier lives through our programmes.”

Since 2022, the Premier League has invested £1.6billion into communities across England and Wales to support football at every level and over the next two weeks will be awarding more than 100 sports figures as Premier League Community Captains.

Keith Nobbs, manager of Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, said: “The commitment and efforts of Bianca Owens have been outstanding as part of the Premier League Primary Stars and Premier League Fans Fund delivering quality activities to both children and adults.

"The award is testament to all their hard work and dedication to helping improve our local community.”

Premier League director of community Nick Perchard said: “It is so important that we continue to recognise and collectively highlight the positive impact that work within local communities has, championing those at the heart of Premier League-funded initiatives.

Young players at FC Hartlepool have their picture taken with the Premier League trophy after it visited Hartlepool earlier this week.

"Success on the pitch enables the Premier League to share unparalleled investment into communities and football at all levels across England and Wales.”

The trophy was also displayed at FC Hartlepool later the same day after the Premier League Fund invested £95,000 in facilities at the club’s Grayfields home.

Improvement include the club’s first floodlights.

Young players at the club enjoyed having their photo taken with the trophy.