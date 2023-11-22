Built in 1895, this manor house boasts traditional features in both architecture and design and is now up for sale.

This semi-detached house in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was originally built for a wealthy wine merchant and as such boasts turrets, towers and Victorian features across all three floors.

There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in this property, as well as a large parking area to the rear which accommodates four to six cars.

This property is currently on the market for £950,000 and is being marketed by Inigo, London.

Click on to see what it has to offer inside and out.

1 . Impressive This impressive, six-bedroom grade II listed manor semi-detached house is of late Victorian style and was built in 1895. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Magnificent Entry to the house is through a Gothic arch at the bottom of the central tower. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Entrance hall The entrance hall of this property is large and spacious, and has a gallery overlooking the ground floor. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales