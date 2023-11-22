News you can trust since 1877
Take a look inside this magnificent property.Take a look inside this magnificent property.
For sale: Take a look inside this £950,000 grade-II listed six-bed Hartlepool home

Built in 1895, this manor house boasts traditional features in both architecture and design and is now up for sale.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT

This semi-detached house in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was originally built for a wealthy wine merchant and as such boasts turrets, towers and Victorian features across all three floors.

There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in this property, as well as a large parking area to the rear which accommodates four to six cars.

This property is currently on the market for £950,000 and is being marketed by Inigo, London.

Click on to see what it has to offer inside and out.

This impressive, six-bedroom grade II listed manor semi-detached house is of late Victorian style and was built in 1895.

This impressive, six-bedroom grade II listed manor semi-detached house is of late Victorian style and was built in 1895. Photo: Rightmove

Entry to the house is through a Gothic arch at the bottom of the central tower.

Entry to the house is through a Gothic arch at the bottom of the central tower. Photo: Rightmove

The entrance hall of this property is large and spacious, and has a gallery overlooking the ground floor.

The entrance hall of this property is large and spacious, and has a gallery overlooking the ground floor. Photo: Rightmove

The main entrance hall of this property boasts a large stained glass porch depicting classical motifs and the original owners' crest.

The main entrance hall of this property boasts a large stained glass porch depicting classical motifs and the original owners' crest. Photo: Rightmove

