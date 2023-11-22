For sale: Take a look inside this £950,000 grade-II listed six-bed Hartlepool home
Built in 1895, this manor house boasts traditional features in both architecture and design and is now up for sale.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT
This semi-detached house in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was originally built for a wealthy wine merchant and as such boasts turrets, towers and Victorian features across all three floors.
There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in this property, as well as a large parking area to the rear which accommodates four to six cars.
This property is currently on the market for £950,000 and is being marketed by Inigo, London.
Click on to see what it has to offer inside and out.
1 / 5