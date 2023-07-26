Hartlepool’s old town was founded in the seventh century and has since grown into a bustling seaside town.
Buried beneath its streets however, are hundreds of layers of history and stories just waiting to be explored.
Here is just some of what is buried.
1. Anglo-Saxon cemetery, South Crescent
The discovery of an Anglo-Saxon cemetery was made in Hartlepool in 1833 when the houses between South Crescent and Prissick Street were built. A number of inscribed stones date the cemetery to the eighth century. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pill box ammunition store, Seaton Snook Jetty
A number of these pill box ammunition stores were built across the town in 1941 in locations including Crimdon Dene, Dalton, Elwick, Greatham and Throston. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Air raid shelter, Greatham
Located in the Spring Allotment Gardens, this air raid shelter was built in close proximity to the Auxiliary Fire Station to the side of Greatham House for firemen to use. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Lister Street tunnels
The system of tunnels was originally built as part of the old Lister Street School heating system, and according to headmaster Andrew Rees, was regularly used by the fire brigade to practice their work in the dark. Photo: Frank Reid