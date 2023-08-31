News you can trust since 1877
Former addict sets up community group in Hartlepool

A new community group is celebrating its recent successes by holding a charity fundraiser this month.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:40 BST

Community Links is a Hartlepool-based community group that was set up in May 2023 by former addict Craig Whitelock to help people struggling with addiction, substance misuse and alcohol dependence.

Craig, who now manages the Seaton Carew amusement arcades, suffered from addiction himself and has now been drug free for 17 years and sober for 15 years.

He said: “I know people change when they have good people around them. That's what I'm doing in community links.”

Craig Whitelock, front left, stands with Labour councillor Jonathan Brash, front right, after speaking with him about his plans for the future.Craig Whitelock, front left, stands with Labour councillor Jonathan Brash, front right, after speaking with him about his plans for the future.
Craig Whitelock, front left, stands with Labour councillor Jonathan Brash, front right, after speaking with him about his plans for the future.
To raise money for this cause, Community Links is holding a charity fundraiser at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool, on Friday, September 22, from 7pm until 11pm, where there will be a raffle, tombola and entertainment.

Tracie Mcqueen, one of the fundraiser’s hosts, said: “I have a few close friends who have gone through this with members of their family.

"I thought to myself, I want to help this cause as the drug and drink culture is causing so much heartache.

"If we can support and help these people and help just one person who has been through the struggles, then we are winning the fight against this.

"Social media has been an excellent platform to do this.”

Community Links holds sessions every Friday from 4pm until 8pm at the Salaam Centre, in Murray Street, Hartlepool, and has grown in numbers since its first meeting.

The group is currently in the process of gaining charity status and since its launch 14 weeks ago eight members are already clean and sober.

The number of people attending has also increased from five to ten people in week one to between 60 and 70 by week 14.

Tracie said: “The support for Craig has been overwhelming to be truthful. I just hope through our help, this cause can grow and expand and also for the local community and our council to jump on board too.”

Craig said: “It’s amazing team work and community effort.”

Tickets for the fundraiser cost £5 and can be bought from Craig on 07534 483875 Tracie on 07534 483875 and Debbie Waller on 07481 821047.

