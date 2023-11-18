Former Beautiful South singer Dave Hemingway to perform with new band The Sunbirds at Hartlepool's Studio
The Sunbirds will take the stage at The Studio, in Tower Street, on Saturday, April 27.
Hemingway, whose hits with The Beautiful South in the late 1980s and 1990s included A Song For Whoever and You Keep It All In, said: “We are thrilled to bring Sunbirds to The Studio in Hartlepool.
"The band and I have been working tirelessly to create music that we are genuinely proud of, and we cannot wait to share it with our fans in Hartlepool.
"Expect a night filled with nostalgia, fresh sounds, and a whole lot of energy.”
A Studio spokesperson added: “This concert is expected to be a momentous occasion for fans of Dave Hemingway and The Beautiful South as well as anyone who appreciates live music performed by exceptional artists.”
Tickets costing £16.50p are available from www.TheStudioHartlepool.co.uk