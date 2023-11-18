Former Beautiful South singer Dave Hemingway to perform with new band The Sunbirds at Hartlepool's Studio

Former Beautiful South singer Dave Hemingway brings his new band to Hartlepool next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunbirds will take the stage at The Studio, in Tower Street, on Saturday, April 27.

Hemingway, whose hits with The Beautiful South in the late 1980s and 1990s included A Song For Whoever and You Keep It All In, said: “We are thrilled to bring Sunbirds to The Studio in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The band and I have been working tirelessly to create music that we are genuinely proud of, and we cannot wait to share it with our fans in Hartlepool.

Dave Hemingway, centre with new band The Sunbirds.

"Expect a night filled with nostalgia, fresh sounds, and a whole lot of energy.”

A Studio spokesperson added: “This concert is expected to be a momentous occasion for fans of Dave Hemingway and The Beautiful South as well as anyone who appreciates live music performed by exceptional artists.”

Tickets costing £16.50p are available from www.TheStudioHartlepool.co.uk