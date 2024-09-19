Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved to convert a former school caretaker's house into group teaching spaces.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the vacant two storey property at English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Catcote Road.

The application noted the caretaker’s house is currently empty and unused since a recent retirement and change of site management policy, meaning it is “surplus to requirements”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the proposals, submitted by Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, stated smaller learning spaces “are in short supply and this house could be readily altered to provide a small group teaching block”.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, in Hartlepool, Pic Via Google Maps.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the application to convert the site for such use has been approved and deemed “acceptable”.

It added the alterations to make it a classroom building would “not result in significant adverse impacts” for neighbours.

A school statement had explained there is “additional student need for small group work and intervention and exam access arrangements”.