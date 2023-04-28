Claire Brannen, 41, is opening her very own sandwich shop, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, at the end of the month where she will sell fresh and made-to-order sandwiches with a large selection of salads, breakfast boxes and baps.

Queen Bs, as the new business is called, will also sell jacket potatoes, paninis, hot sandwiches, soup and healthy meals for those in training.

Claire said: “I just love a good sarnie shop.

Claire Brannen outside her sandwich shop Queen Bs in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

"It’s always something I’ve wanted to have myself as I can knock up a decent sandwich but my fitness instructing always took over.

"Now is the perfect time as my body is telling me to take a rest.”

Claire has been supported by her friends and family from day one, with her partner giving her the push she needed to set it all up.

Claire said: “My late father Mick Brannen will have pride of place on the wall in Queen Bs for always being my inspiration and being the hero I needed to get me through life.”

She jokingly added: “Hopefully I can get my mam in for a bit of washing up too.”

The former beauty therapist trained in kick boxing for years alongside her fitness business, taking part in cage fighting and body building competitions.

She said: “I’ve made lots of friends from my fitness clients and beauty clients too.

"I’ve been quite busy but it’s just how I like it.”

Queen Bs, a new sandwich shop opening in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

Inspiration for the name came from Claire’s former fitness clients and friends calling her the Queen B of fitness.

She said: "I also call my mam our Queen B so the name is perfect.”

Claire said: “My clients have always been my number ones where my work is concerned.

"How I see it is they are the ones that pay mine and my staff’s wages and I won’t ever forget that.”

Claire Brannen as a bodybuilder.

She added: “I do love Hartlepool people so I can't wait to meet a few more in my next venture.”