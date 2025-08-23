A former Hartlepool borough councillor who has been practicing martial arts for more than 60 years has been recognised for his “courage and ability” by his local club.

Victor Tumilty, 80, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication and commitment to karate and his town at St Matthew’s Community Centre, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

Victor is well-known across the town as a former Hartlepool borough councillor for the Grange ward and as a former cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism.

He has been practising karate for more than 60 years and is an 8th Dan – one of the highest grades in karate which is typically awarded after many years of dedicated training, teaching and service.

Pictured from left are Victor Tumilty, Mike Ilderton and Kieren King, Victor's grandson.

Mike Ilderton, a traditional Wado Ryu Karate instructor, said: “He thought he was to preside over an award ceremony for two of his students, which was true, but he was totally unaware that some 60 individuals from across the globe including Japan, America, Italy and Ireland had connived to prepare his lifetime achievement award.”

The former steelworker started practising judo before taking up karate more than 60 years ago, and currently teaches and trains at Hartlepool Wado.

His award, which is “a testimonial for his courage and ability”, was signed by 57 people and designed by one of Mike’s Japanese friends.

Mike, aged 83, said: “Victor is a remarkable man.

“Given his ill health over the past years, we are amazed at his ability to keep smiling.

“His sense of humour on occasions has left many visitors asking me to translate as the punch line is so obscure.

“Training with him is like facing down a bull elephant.”

Mike continued: “Victor has fought a three year battle with a number of serious health problems but in spite of this, he has continued to teach and train at St Matthew’s Community Centre. On occasions, driving straight from hospital.”

For those interested in learning or practicing karate, sessions take place every Thursday from 5.45pm at St Matthews Community Centre, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

Mike added: “It’s a testimonial to Victor's commitment to karate and also the people of Hartlepool.”