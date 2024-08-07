One Hartlepool man has been recognised as a historian after launching a successful social media channel in 2023.

Charlie Eve, 26, has been placed on the BBC’s History Extra 30 Under 30 List, putting him among the top 30 historians in the UK for people aged 18 to 30.

Charlie, a former member of dance group Ruff Diamond, said: “It's kind of like the Forbes 30 Under 30 list but for historians.”

In 2023, Charlie created The History Magpie, a Tiktok and Instagram account to promote his short and easily digestible content on historical hidden gems across the country.

Speaking about making the list, he said: “It feels very surreal.

"I've been lucky enough to receive a lot of feedback, compliments and engagement so far with my work, but to be recognised on an official level – seeing my name amongst many other people that I've been following for a while – is a dream come true.”

He continued: “I've been interested in history since my school days, but it's fair to say I became obsessed in the autumn of 2023.

"It began with tonnes of reading before I decided people might want to hear about the cool and interesting things I was learning about.

"That's when my Tik Tok and Instagram pages The History Magpie was born.”

Over the past 12 months, Charlie’s social media following has risen to over 140,000 people and he hopes this will continue to rise.

He said: “I dare say I have a Northern focus with the sites I visit.

"I'd love to make a video on the ancient unified kingdom of Northumbria.”

Charlie added: “I know first hand that I've gotten more people interested in history from people approaching me on the street and the many kind messages on social media.

"I've had interest from museums, historical events and influential historians, so I hope to make a name for myself and hold a career within the vast field of history.”

Charlie, a content creator for Secret Manchester, creates all of his content in his spare time but hopes in the future that it can become a full-time profession.

He said: “I would absolutely love nothing more than every second of my life being dedicated to our island's rich history.”