Forty-three-year-old Keith Hutchinson, set up the Extra Yard and Hartlepool Striders Running Club to help athletes run quicker over shorter distances after realising how beneficial this training would have been for him when he was younger.

Keith is a fully-qualified speed coach and is sponsored by the PFC Trust, a Hartlepool-based charity, which has funded his training and helped him with travel expenses when travelling to compete.

Keith used to be a talented non-league footballer before turning to running following his dad’s death from leukaemia in 2010.

The Extra Yard and Hartlepool Striders team, from left to right, Darren Toward, Elliott Beddow, Keith Hutchinson, Simon Bennett, Paul Hewitson and Rick E Betts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then he has become one of Europe’s fastest runners over the age of 35.

He said: “I joined Burn Road Harriers and I was beating everyone over shorter distances. I was told to go to the track, I was 35-years-old.”

He added: “For two years I was undefeated against people aged 17 and over. I couldn’t believe how good I was.”

Keith was then introduced to the masters team and began running for Great Britain in 2016.

Keith Hutchinson at the Durham City Run Festival, sporting a top sponsored by the PFC Trust.

He said: “It’s been a great experience and coming sixth in Europe in the 800m is my biggest achievement. Now I just want to give something back.”

The former Dyke House school student, who left in 1995, played in the Northern League for 20 years for teams including Durham City, West Auckland and Whitley Bay.

He was also known for his speed playing in the Sunday League for Hartlepool Rovers and Throston Wanderers.

After his football career, Keith moved into athletics where he worked with top athletes including Team GB sprinter Richard Kilty.

He said: “I wanted to sharpen up when I was running the last 200 of the 800m because I was dying a death.”

He added: "When I hit 38, I was faster than ever. I wish I had done that when I was younger because it might have made the difference to reach even higher.”

Hartlepool United Football Club, Thornaby Ladies and Pools Youth have already used his services.