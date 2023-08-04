Former Eldon Grove Academy head Julie Deville has been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Silver Award for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she works with every day.

Julie, who has worked in the education sector for over 37 years, was nominated for one of just 16 silver awards, which will be announced and celebrated at a ceremony in London on November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whole ceremony will be televised on the BBC, with the winners being invited to appear on The One Show.

Julie Deville (centre) has been nominated for the Silver Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sharon Hague, senior vice president of schools at Pearson UK, said: “We would like to congratulate today’s silver winners on their incredible achievements.

"We can’t underestimate the huge contribution schools make to our young people’s lives and Julie is an inspiring example of the positive impact an individual can have on pupils and communities.”

The accolade is part of the Pearson National Teaching Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in education and is run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity that recognises the life-changing work that takes place in education every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Morpurgo, author and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “I am inspired by the devotion of teachers and the huge impact they have on the lives of the young people they tutor, support, encourage and motivate day in and day out.

"The valuable role they play both inside and outside the classroom has inspired generations of young people across the country to achieve their potential.

"I am delighted to congratulate the winners of the 2023 awards and thank them all for the amazing contributions they have made to our communities.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “People go into teaching to change lives, and so many of us are lucky to have been shaped and influenced by the best of the teaching profession.

"These awards mark the exceptional contribution that incredible headteachers, teachers and support staff make every single day, nurturing the potential of our young people across the country.