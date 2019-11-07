Bloodhound pilot Andy Green. Picture Ben Birchall PA Wire

The Bloodhound LSR (Land Speed Record) car, which uses a Rolls Royce built Eurofighter Typhoon jet engine, reached a speed of 501mph under the blistering sun in the Kalahari desert in South Africa.

It now places the car among the top 10 fastest in the world.

Driver Andy Green, who went to High Tunstall school in the 1970s when his dad Tony was the station officer at Hartlepool Fire Station, had to make a quick evacuation from the car’s hatch.

The Bloodhound reached its fastest speed yet on a specially built track in the South African desert.

It was after a fire warning alert went off in the cockpit during the engine’s shutdown procedure following the latest speed trial.

Two rescue trucks were on the scene in seconds and firefighters inspected the rear engine bay, but discovered there was no fire.

The Bloodhound team said the warning proved that both its fire detection system and fire response processes work successfully.

Bloodhound hopes to set a new world land speed record by safely reaching 1,000mph.

The current record of 763.035mph was set by Andy Green in 1997.

The team behind it aim to inspire the next generation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.