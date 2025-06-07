Former Hartlepool nurse celebrating 20 years in remission by raising funds for Leukaemia Research London

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

A former nurse is marking 20 years of being in remission and thinking she would never reach old age by hosting two fundraiser nights.

Karin Manchester, 65, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) 20 years ago but has thankfully been in remission since receiving treatment.

AML is a rare and fast-acting type of blood cancer, with only around 2,900 people being diagnosed with it in the UK every year according to Cancer Research UK.

Karin, from Hartlepool, had recently qualified as a nurse when she was diagnosed with leukaemia in August 2004 at the age of 44.

Former nurse Karin Manchester is marking 20 years of being in remission by holding two fundraiser events.Former nurse Karin Manchester is marking 20 years of being in remission by holding two fundraiser events.
She said: “I went on holiday and it was two weeks of hell.

"I had bruises everywhere, I was bleeding, I had a rash everywhere.

"I thought it was pneumonia at first, so did the doctors, but then it turned out to be acute myeloid leukaemia.”

Karin was hospitalised at the University Hospital of North Tees for six months and had four rounds of chemotherapy.

Karin, from Hartlepool, had recently qualified as a nurse when she was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2004 at the age of 44.Karin, from Hartlepool, had recently qualified as a nurse when she was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2004 at the age of 44.
She finished her chemotherapy in January 2005 and took part in a clinical trial to treat her condition, which she was on for the following two years.

Karin, who is unable to work due to the leukaemia side effects, said: “As a nurse, I had seen people with this disease before, though I had never seen anyone survive it.

"The doctor told me that without treatment, I probably only had about a week to live.

"It was an incredibly frightening time.”

A year after her diagnosis, Karin organised a number of fundraising events, raising more than £40,000 for the haematology unit at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Now, to mark 20 years of being in remission, she is organising two charity nights to raise money for Leukaemia Research London.

The fundraisers are taking place on Friday, July 18 at Top House, in Wingate, and on Saturday, July 19 at Railway Crossings, in Wingate.

Entry is free and there will be a raffle and tombola.

Karin is monitored regularly with blood tests through her GP, and is grateful to everyone who has treated her over the years.

She said: “There was a time when I never thought I would reach old age, but now I feel I have a good chance of making it to 70.”

