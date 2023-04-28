Former Hartlepool paratrooper attacked man after seeing him 'knock woman unconscious'

Teesside Magistrates’ Court learned how Stuart Finley, from Hartlepool, intervened when he claimed he saw the woman being assaulted by the man.

The hearing was told how Finley punched his victim “several times to the head” before he was detained after police were alerted to his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Todd, prosecuting, said the incident took place in town on Saturday, March 11, at 4am and was recorded on security cameras.

Stuart Finley outside of Teeside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough.

She told the court: “He pushed the victim to the floor and punched him several times to the head.”

Police were called and said Ms Todd added: “His vision was glazed, his speech was slurred and he smelt intoxicated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to his own solicitor, however, Finley had consumed some alcohol but claimed he was not intoxicated when the incident took place.

Andrew McGloin, defending, added: "He saw a male assault the female and the male pushed the female, knocked her down and she appeared unconscious.”

He continued: “Mr Finley took it upon himself to stop the male and the male who was on the floor at this incident is the same male who assaulted the female and knocked her unconscious.”

The court how the initial incident between the man and woman was witnessed by a number of onlookers although no-one else intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGloin said: “Mr Finley clearly went too far but he does regret his actions very much.”

Finley, who lives in the town’s Lancaster Road, has four previous convictions dating as far back as 1993 with the most recent coming in 2007.

He is currently self-employed after serving in the Parachute Regiment and in maritime security in Somalia.

Chair of the bench David Everitt adjourned the case and said: “We are uncomfortable with continuing without a report from probation because you have not yet provided a statement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If you do not come back to us, we can continue the case without you.”