Greatham’s old post office has been given a new lease of life as a new owner gets ready to show the public her refurbishment of the 19th Century building.

The old post office, in High Street, Greatham, is going to be home to a new gift shop, opening on Saturday, June 15.

The post office closed in 2019 and has not had any successful bids to reopen its doors until now.

Pigeon Post Emporium is a gift shop that is going to feature items made by local artists, timeless pieces, soaps, candles and cards.

The shop has been taken over by ceramic artist Alison Baker, who lives in Greatham herself.

She said: “I have been working as a ceramics artist for 30 years and I run classes at Loveheart Workshops, in Norton, making my own ceramics.

"One day I thought, I would like to open my own shop.”

The shop is going to be called Pigeon Post Emporium to remind people that Greatham has long since had a post office and that there is a large pigeon racing association – Up North Combine – at the end of the road.

Alison continued: “I want Greatham to be a nice destination to come to.

"There are not many places like this around.”

Ceramics students of Alison’s have been taking photos of post boxes across the globe to feature in the lobby area “as a nod to the post office.”

Alison has also created a doll’s house featuring needle felt pigeons to remind people of the importance of pigeons and pigeon racing in the North East.

She is also hoping this shop is going to provide a place for new and budding artists to showcase their work.

She said: “I have a lot of people in my classes and they do not necessarily have the exposure they deserve, but they cannot just walk in anywhere.

"It would be nice for them to sell things at this place.”

On Saturday, June 15, the shop is going to be officially opened at noon by a pigeon release and there is also going to be a coffee cart, ice cream truck, a tombola and live music.