Sue Davies, 82, was presented with the award by the Oddfellows, which is one of the UK’s oldest and largest societies that provides social and well-being support.

The Oddfellows was founded in Manchester in 1810 and currently has 99 branches across the United Kingdom.

Sue was hailed as winner of the Working in the Spirit of Mutuality category of the Making a Difference Awards, which celebrates those who go above and beyond to improve the lives of their fellow members and their society.

Sue Davies receives national award at the Making a Difference Awards.

The former home economics teacher said: “I was surprised to be nominated for an award and astounded and delighted to learn that I was nominated as a winner.

"Oddfellows has been a lifeline to me because I have made so many new friends since joining and, because Cleveland and Durham District Lodge has such an active social secretary, I have had so many new experiences and learned so much.”

Sue joined the Oddfellows after her husband suddenly died in 2004 and has since launched a local luncheon club and writes the society’s newsletter.

She is also a member of the branch’s committee of management and in 2015 became the district chairman of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows despite having a heart operation earlier that year.

Sue Davies (second from the left) with members of the Oddfellows.

Since having a fall in 2018, Sue is not as active at social events as she once was although that does not stop her from regularly attending coffee mornings and other similar events.

Cleveland and Durham district secretary David Smith said: “Sue has worked passionately for the district for almost 20 years and has been integral in recruiting many new members in that time.

"Her passion to get involved and make things happen is infectious and she is loved by all our members.”

Oddfellows chief executive Jane Nelson added: “I’m so pleased to be able to congratulate Sue on winning this award. She is a shining example to us all.

"I know how valued she is locally and, more broadly speaking, the society as a whole is lucky to have her.”

