Former Hartlepool United and South Shields footballer tries to fix floodlights during game

Dunston UTS FC's Phil Turnbull fixing the floodlights during their FA Trophy match against Marine AFC.

Merseyside club Marine needed to find an electrician quickly after the lights cut out early in the second half of their first-round tie against North-East outfit Dunston UTS at Rossett Park.

It turned out there was already one on the pitch on Saturday in Dunston midfielder Phil Turnbull, who is from South Shields and used to play for Hartlepool United, and he was soon in action on the sidelines trying to fix the problem.

Pictures have emerged on social media of the 34-year-old at the club house fuse box attempting to identify the issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultimately he was not able to resolve the problem by himself, as he did not have all his tools.

But assistance arrived and play was eventually able to resume after a delay of around 50 minutes.

His efforts were acknowledged by the home club, who tweeted: “Thanks to @dunstonutsfc player Philip Turnbull for attempting to fix our floodlights.”

The match, which was watched by a crowd of 1,202, finished 2-2 before Marine went on to win 5-4 on penalties in the resulting shoot out.

Turnbull did score his spot kick in what proved a losing cause.

The 34-year-old midfielder made one appearance for Hartlepool United at the start of his career before representing York City, Gateshead, Darlington and home-town club South Shields.

He joined Dunston UTS earlier this year.

Twin brother Stephen played 22 times for Pools between 2004-07.

A message from the Editor:

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.