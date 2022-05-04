Former miners offered £200 charity payment to help with rocketing energy bills

With energy bills for a typical household expected to rocket by around £700 this year, coupled with soaring food prices, it has left some households facing the stark choice of eating or heating.

With former miners often suffering from health issues, poor mobility and managing on low incomes, they may be disproportionately impacted by the changes.

To help former miners cope with inflationary costs, the coal mining charity CISWO has launched the scheme to provide support towards combating the huge hike in the energy price cap which came into effect in April.

The coal mining charity CISWO is offering former miners a grant of £200 to help deal with escalating energy bills.

The one-off grant of £200 will be available to former coal miners, or their partners or widows, who are identified as being particularly vulnerable due to being on a low income, who live in their own home and are responsible for paying for energy costs.

Nicola Didlock, Chief Executive at CISWO, said: “We are very aware that many of our beneficiaries are vulnerable and susceptible to the cold, especially those on low incomes and trying to cope with ill-health, mobility issues and older properties to maintain.

“We want to ensure that those individuals are identified and supported to keep warm and healthy, particularly during the colder months as the energy price rise begins to impact those most affected.”

The grant is only available to those former mine-workers who have ten years’ service in the industry or those whose last place of work was in the industry. Only one grant is available per household.

CISWO’s Personal Welfare team will be identifying people in need and supporting them to get the help they are entitled to. As well as the payment, the charity will help people to obtain other financial aid and subsidies from the Government.

The team will also be on hand to provide information about other support on offer from CISWO for former coal miners and their dependants, including access to mobility equipment and reducing loneliness and isolation.