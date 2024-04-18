Former Newcastle United and Hartlepool United player Nolberto Solano returns to Hartlepool for Alice House charity dinner

Tickets are now on sale for a charity sportsman’s dinner starring former Hartlepool United and Newcastle United footballer Nolberto Solano.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:16 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 13:49 BST
Peruvian winger Solano, nicknamed “Nobby”, ended his career with Pools in 2011 after two spells with the Magpies. An Evening With Nobby and a Parmo takes place at Hartlepool’s Grand Hotel on Friday, May 10, in aid of the town’s Alice House Hospice.This event is sponsored and co-organised by Orangebox Training Solutions, which is a regular collaborator with Alice House.

Orangebox chief executive Simon Corbett will be compering the event and is also the hospice’s volunteer business ambassador.Simon said: “As a Newcastle fan and someone who is directly involved with the hospice, this event is a perfect fit.”Hospice senior manager Greg Hildreth added: “Hopefully we can sell out the Grand and raise plenty of money, all of which will be used to provide care and support to local people.”Tickets are £20, including parmo and chips, with bookings available at https://shop.alicehousehospice.co.uk/product/an-evening-with-nobby-and-a-parmo/

