Former Newcastle United and Hartlepool United player Nolberto Solano returns to Hartlepool for Alice House charity dinner
Peruvian winger Solano, nicknamed “Nobby”, ended his career with Pools in 2011 after two spells with the Magpies. An Evening With Nobby and a Parmo takes place at Hartlepool’s Grand Hotel on Friday, May 10, in aid of the town’s Alice House Hospice.This event is sponsored and co-organised by Orangebox Training Solutions, which is a regular collaborator with Alice House.
Orangebox chief executive Simon Corbett will be compering the event and is also the hospice’s volunteer business ambassador.Simon said: “As a Newcastle fan and someone who is directly involved with the hospice, this event is a perfect fit.”Hospice senior manager Greg Hildreth added: “Hopefully we can sell out the Grand and raise plenty of money, all of which will be used to provide care and support to local people.”Tickets are £20, including parmo and chips, with bookings available at https://shop.alicehousehospice.co.uk/product/an-evening-with-nobby-and-a-parmo/