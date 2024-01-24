News you can trust since 1877
Former Newcastle United, Manchester City and Hartlepool United footballer teaming up with hospice to raise vital funds

A former Newcastle United, Manchester City and Hartlepool United footballer is teaming up with Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice to support their work.
By Mark Payne
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT
An Evening with Steve Howey will take place on Friday, March 15, at Seaton Carew Social Club, when he will share stories from his colourful career.

He will also answer questions from the audience and compere Simon Corbett.

Hospice fundraiser Gil Parker, who is organising the event, said: “We’re excited to be working with such a football legend and looking forward to hearing his tales from on and off the pitch. Tickets are selling well so early booking is advisable.

Steve Howey will recall colourful stories from his career.Steve Howey will recall colourful stories from his career.
Steve Howey will recall colourful stories from his career.

“We are hoping for a sell-out event so that we can raise as much as possible to keep supporting local hospice patients and their families.”

Doors on the night open at 6.30pm and there will also be a charity auction and raffle. Tickets are £15 and include pie and peas.

This event is for over 18s only. To book, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk

