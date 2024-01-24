Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Evening with Steve Howey will take place on Friday, March 15, at Seaton Carew Social Club, when he will share stories from his colourful career.

He will also answer questions from the audience and compere Simon Corbett.

Hospice fundraiser Gil Parker, who is organising the event, said: “We’re excited to be working with such a football legend and looking forward to hearing his tales from on and off the pitch. Tickets are selling well so early booking is advisable.

“We are hoping for a sell-out event so that we can raise as much as possible to keep supporting local hospice patients and their families.”

Doors on the night open at 6.30pm and there will also be a charity auction and raffle. Tickets are £15 and include pie and peas.