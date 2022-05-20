Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley tops Sunday Times Rich List for the North East - but how much is he worth?

With an official net worth of £2.995bn, the Sunday Times Rich List places Mike Ashley as wealthiest person in the region.

The much maligned former owner of NUFC has seen his fortune increase by £277m in the last year, helped in part by the sale of the club for £305 to a Saudi Arabia backed consortium in October.

Ashley, who owns 58.44 per cent of Frasers Group, is now ranked as the 59th wealthiest person in the UK.

Mike Ashley has been unveiled as the wealthiest person in the North East in the latest Sunday Times Rich List. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

He overtakes 102-year-old Tony Murray, chairman of fire protection business London Security plc, who is ranked second with a net-worth of £2.53 billion.

John Reece, who grew up in Sunderland, is ranked number five in the regional list. The 65-year-old director of the chemicals and energy giant Ineos has seen his fortune drop £93m to £2.107 billion.

The the Rich List reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people and families in the UK. The 34th edition shows there are now a record-breaking 177 billionaires in the UK, up six from 2021.