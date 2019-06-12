A force’s top officer has led tributes to a retired cop after he lost his life in a motorcycle crash.

Paul Dee led Cleveland Police’s motorbike section and had also worked in other areas including firearms before going on to work for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Graham Bowen, 56, from Stockton, also lost his life in the collision at Chop Gate on the North York Moors. Photo issued by North Yorkshire Police.

The 63-year-old, who lived in Redcar, and Graham Bowen, 56, from Stockton, died in a crash near Chop Gate on the B1257 on the North York Moors at 11.50am on Sunday.

Paul's loved ones have provided a tribute to him via North Yorkshire Police.

They said: “Our family are heartbroken at the tragic and untimely loss of a loving husband, father, stepfather, father-in-law, grandad and brother.

“Paul was a dedicated police officer for 30 years and an ambulance driver for four years after retiring from the police.

“He was even more dedicated to his family and large circle of friends.

“We all love and miss him every minute.

“Taken too soon and sadly missed.”

Cleveland’s Chief Constable Richard Lewis said: “Paul was a much respected and loved officer and was proud of being a police officer for three decades.

“He worked in a number of roles for Cleveland Police including firearms, traffic and was also the sergeant responsible for the motorbike section.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with Paul’s family and I am visiting them to offer my condolences in person.

“We have also offered additional support to any of our colleagues that are impacted by the loss of Paul.”

Strategic head of operations at NEAS, Douglas McDougall, said, “This is a tragic accident and we send condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the trust and Paul’s colleagues here.

“Paul was a clinical care assistant with our service for the last four and a half years in Redcar.

“He was a valued member of staff and will be sorely missed.”

Graham’s silver Aprilia motorcycle was travelling towards Helmsley when it collided with a silver and black, Norton Triton motorcycle, which Paul was riding in the opposite direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses, with anyone with information asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

