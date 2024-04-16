Former Seaton Carew Methodist Church transformed into new community centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seaton Carew Methodist Church, in Farndale Road, Hartlepool, has finally reopened its doors after undergoing a large refurbishment.
The premises, built in 1937, had not held any services since December 2022.
The Thrive Hive CIC – a community interest company set up in March 2023 to launch the project – has already received £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to transform the space.
CIC director Alex Whitehead-Byers said: “The response from the Seaton Carew community and wider area has been overwhelmingly positive and I was thrilled to share the results of the renovations at our grand opening.”
The refurbishment aimed to retain as much of the church features and history as possible, including the blue organ in the chapel.
Hartlepool Rock School’s Youth Orchestra and Seaton Youthy are both based at the church and START Recovery Service recently held their social event in the main chapel.
Knit and natter and arts groups are also regularly held at the church.
The Thrive Hive CIC also offers afternoon tea once a month in the main chapel and a cuppa and cake morning every Saturday from 10.30am until noon.
The CIC is currently fundraising for much needed outdoor storage space and is planning on planting a memorial rose garden in the grounds.
Booking is now open to hire the church hall, main chapel, vestry and office space.
Further details are available by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.