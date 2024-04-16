Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seaton Carew Methodist Church, in Farndale Road, Hartlepool, has finally reopened its doors after undergoing a large refurbishment.

The premises, built in 1937, had not held any services since December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thrive Hive CIC – a community interest company set up in March 2023 to launch the project – has already received £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to transform the space.

The main chapel hosts a monthly afternoon tea session and cuppa and cake mornings every Saturday from 10.30am until 12pm.

CIC director Alex Whitehead-Byers said: “The response from the Seaton Carew community and wider area has been overwhelmingly positive and I was thrilled to share the results of the renovations at our grand opening.”

The refurbishment aimed to retain as much of the church features and history as possible, including the blue organ in the chapel.

Hartlepool Rock School’s Youth Orchestra and Seaton Youthy are both based at the church and START Recovery Service recently held their social event in the main chapel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knit and natter and arts groups are also regularly held at the church.

Alex Whitehead-Byers, director of The Thrive Hive, refurbished and reopened the former Seaton Carew Methodist Church, which is now used as a creative arts and wellbeing centre.

The Thrive Hive CIC also offers afternoon tea once a month in the main chapel and a cuppa and cake morning every Saturday from 10.30am until noon.

The CIC is currently fundraising for much needed outdoor storage space and is planning on planting a memorial rose garden in the grounds.

Booking is now open to hire the church hall, main chapel, vestry and office space.