A former professional boxer and army veteran faced the toughest challenge of his life to raise awareness for a poorly Hartlepool youngster.

Paul Holborn tackled the 238-mile Dragon’s Back Race in Wales to show his support for 11-year-old Lana Wakefield in her battle with a rare condition.

Lana is currently receiving specialist treatment for PANDAS, which is caused by a streptococcal infection and can see her struck down with violent tics and leave her unable to speak or walk for periods.

Texas-based Paul, whose wife, Nicki, is cousin to Lana’s mum, took on the Dragon’s Back race dubbed the toughest mountain race in the world at the start of September.

Paul Holborn during the Dragon's Back Race.

Named because the course resembles the shape of the Welsh dragon’s back, it sees competitors traverse the full length of Wales over six extremely challenging days.

Paul battled through a sickness bug, which left him violently sick, to complete 180 miles before he was forced to pull out a day before the finish due to a leg injury.

He said: “Overall, it was definitely the hardest thing I have ever done. I’ve spent a lot of time in mountains with travelling and the Army, but you just couldn’t prepare for that terrain.

Doing well: 11-year-old Lana Wakefield with her dad Alan.

"You are constantly in bogs up to your knees, constantly wet and dirty from pretty much the first half hour.”

Paul, from Sunderland, battled through the sickness bug from day one which left him struggling to breathe.

Just when he started to feel better he suffered excruciating pain in his leg that left him unable to even walk.

Paul, 40, said: "It’s the first time in my life I’ve never completed something. I might have to do it again.”

Paul battled through sickness and leg pain for five days to complete 180 miles of the mountain race.

He aims to raise awareness of Lana’s condition and to direct people to give to a JustGiving page called Lana’s Story.

Nicki explained Lana has been a lot better lately and is being treated by a private doctor.

But the condition can flare up at any time due to infections.

Paul is due to continue raising awareness by completing the San Antonio Marathon in December and the World Marathon Challenge in January, consisting of seven marathons across seven continents in seven days.

"Because Lana’s condition is continuous I will continue to help where I can,” he said.