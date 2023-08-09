Four arrested after Cleveland Police dog helps search for burglary suspects in Billingham
Cleveland Police dog Trigger “indicated” that someone was in a garden after officers responded to an attempted break-in at a property in Billingham in the early hours of Tuesday, August 8.
The 14-year-old suspect and three other teenagers were all arrested in connection with the incident.
The force said in a statement: “Officers received a call around 2.50am where it was reported that two males had been seen acting suspiciously on Cotswold Crescent.
"Police officers raced to the scene, where two males were disturbed and made off on foot. Another two males made off in a Jaguar vehicle.”
One 16-year-old male was detained by armed response officers at the scene and a second male was spotted by Trigger and a police officer.
The suspect was “tracked down a pathway, over a field and into a garden in a row of terraced houses”.
The police statement continued: “Trigger indicated that someone was in the garden around the area of a shed and the suspect was found hiding on the shed roof.”
Cleveland Police added: “The Jaguar vehicle was located a short distance away, having been reported stolen from a property on Mendip Road.
"It caused damage to a wall as the driver tried to get away from police but was brought to a stop and two male occupants aged 14 and 15 were arrested.”
The four teenagers have since been released on bail as inquiries continue.