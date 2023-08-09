News you can trust since 1877
Four arrested after Cleveland Police dog helps search for burglary suspects in Billingham

A police dog helped snare a burglary suspect who was hiding on a shed roof.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST

Cleveland Police dog Trigger “indicated” that someone was in a garden after officers responded to an attempted break-in at a property in Billingham in the early hours of Tuesday, August 8.

The 14-year-old suspect and three other teenagers were all arrested in connection with the incident.

The force said in a statement: “Officers received a call around 2.50am where it was reported that two males had been seen acting suspiciously on Cotswold Crescent.

Police dog Trigger helps to find four males after a suspected burglary.Police dog Trigger helps to find four males after a suspected burglary.
Police dog Trigger helps to find four males after a suspected burglary.
"Police officers raced to the scene, where two males were disturbed and made off on foot. Another two males made off in a Jaguar vehicle.”

One 16-year-old male was detained by armed response officers at the scene and a second male was spotted by Trigger and a police officer.

The suspect was “tracked down a pathway, over a field and into a garden in a row of terraced houses”.

The police statement continued: “Trigger indicated that someone was in the garden around the area of a shed and the suspect was found hiding on the shed roof.”

Cleveland Police added: “The Jaguar vehicle was located a short distance away, having been reported stolen from a property on Mendip Road.

"It caused damage to a wall as the driver tried to get away from police but was brought to a stop and two male occupants aged 14 and 15 were arrested.”

The four teenagers have since been released on bail as inquiries continue.

